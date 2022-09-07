It has been confirmed that someone died at the Malahat SkyWalk on Labour Day. (Citizen file)

It has been confirmed that someone died at the Malahat SkyWalk on Labour Day. (Citizen file)

Death at Vancouver Island SkyWalk tourist attraction on Labour Day

RCMP say no criminality involved

The RCMP and staff at the Malahat SkyWalk have confirmed there was a death at the popular Vancouver Island tourist attraction on Labour Day.

Few details are being released at this time, but RCMP spokesman Corp. Alex Bérubé said there is no suspected criminality in the incident.

“As a result, we won’t share anything further out of respect for the family and those affected,” he said.

A worker at the Malahat Skywalk called the death a “tragic incident” and also said no specifics of what happened are being released at this time out of respect for the family of the deceased.

The $15-million Malahat SkyWalk, which opened last summer on the slopes above Saanich Inlet, midway between Victoria and the Cowichan Valley, combines nature-based tourism with a cultural tourism experience.

A 600 metre-long elevated walkway transports visitors to a 10-storey spiral tower lookout 250 metres above sea level, providing 360-degree views.

