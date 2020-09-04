Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

A porcupine corpse was found hung from a road sign near Mabel Lake, east of Enderby, Sept. 3, 2020. (Greg Robinson/Facebook)

A man in the North Okanagan was distraught after discovering a porcupine corpse hanging from a road sign near Mabel Lake.

Greg Robinson shared a post to social media, on Thursday, showing a deceased porcupine hanging by a wire from a sign at the corner of Trinity Valley and Mabel Lake roads near the Valleyview Mobile Home Park.

“Trying to figure out why someone would hang a porcupine corpse from a sign,” Robinson said. “Pretty disgusting.”

It’s unclear how the porcupine was killed, but Vernon Conservation Officer Tanner Beck said given the porcupine’s roadside location there’s a good chance it was struck by a vehicle.

“I don’t know what the motivation would be behind (attaching it to a sign), but I would suspect if it’s on a road sign beside a road that the porcupine was probably killed by a vehicle,” Beck said.

When coming across an animal carcass on a road, Beck said to contact the road contractor to dispose of it properly.

Porcupines are fully protected under the BC Wildlife Act and can not be killed or trapped unless a permit has been issued. There are no hunting seasons for porcupines in B.C.

A spokesperson with the BC SPCA said no reports have been made to its officer in charge of animal cruelty investigations in the area but will contact the local RCMP to see if a police report was made.

Anyone with information is urged to call the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722.

READ MORE: B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

READ MORE: RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AnimalsWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears
Next story
B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Just Posted

Truck reported stolen in Greenwood held Penticton Indian Band councillor’s cultural object

The object is a fasting feather the councilor says he was given after a long fast in Penticton

City of Grand Forks to rent previously flooded properties

Council also approved letting a resident salvage from his old home.

Boundary school district to offer long-distance learning for kids staying at home

Superintendent Ken Minette said SD51 hasn’t taught long distance for decades

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

Selkirk College international students arriving in spite of COVID-19

About 50 international students will be arriving from India, Philippines and Europe.

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Most Read