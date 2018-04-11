Humboldt Broncos trainer Dayna Brons. (Facebook)

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

A woman who worked as a trainer for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and was on a bus that crashed last week has died.

The family of Dayna Brons says the 25-year-old died this afternoon in Saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in Friday’s crash.

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16.

Her family says she will be remembered for her smile and her love of sports.

They say she was very proud to be part of the Broncos team.

READ: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

The team was on its way to a playoff game when the bus collided with a semi truck at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash
Next story
B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

Just Posted

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Buy Low employee assaulted, suspect arrested

The suspect allegedly tried to steal a shopping cart.

Neufeld re-seeking Conservative candidacy for 2019

Marshall Neufeld lost to the NDP’s Richard Cannings for South Okanagan—West Kootenay in 2015

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

Most Read