Darkwoods Conservation is closed to all public road access due to wildfires

Boat access to Tye along the shore of Kootenay Lake is still permitted.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has closed all public access to its Darkwoods Conservation Area due to a large wildfire on its southern border. The Blazed Creek Fire, which is burning in close proximity to Highway 3 approximately 20 kms northwest of Creston, has expanded to over 5,000 hectares as of Tuesday, August 14, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

No end in sight for wildfires

Boat access to Tye along the shore of Kootenay Lake is still permitted, but people should be ready to evacuate if the fire situation worsens. No vehicle access into Darkwoods is allowed at this time.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada encourages all people travelling through BC to please be vigilant with all ignition sources and respect any closures that may be imposed due to wildfires or fire danger.

A travel advisory is in effect for possible sudden highway closures due to wildfire activity. Check www.drivebc.ca for the latest Highway 3 information.

Previous story
B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional for students

Just Posted

Updated: Toronto Creek fire being held north of Grand Forks

The alerts are in effect for 22 addresses.

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Sunday update: dozens of new fires discovered yesterday in West, East Kootenay

Weather front moving through area sparks fires including in Syringa Provincial Park and Valhalla.

Lightning sparks more than 20 new fires in West Kootenay

Fires burning across West Kootenay include Syringa Provincial Park and Valhalla.

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

Darkwoods Conservation is closed to all public road access due to wildfires

Boat access to Tye along the shore of Kootenay Lake is still permitted.

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Wildfire smoke blankets B.C. and Alberta, prompting air quality advisories

About 25 new wildfires were sparked between Monday morning and midday Tuesday

Big bucks for painting of small B.C. town

A 1965 painting of Ashcroft by E. J. Hughes exceeded its pre-auction estimate at a recent sale.

Local WHL talent earn hockey gold with Team Canada

Local WHL talent part of U18 championship team at Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament

Most Read