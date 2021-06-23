Stay cool and hydrated this weekend. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)

Dangerous heat wave warning issued for B.C. Interior

Temperatures to reach 40 C for Okanagan Valley, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, Boundary and West Kootenay

A dangerous long heat wave will hit the Interior this Saturday, June 26 until June 30.

Environment Canada is issuing a warning for the following areas; Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, Boundary and West Kootenay.

Daytime highs will range from 35 to 40 C, with overnight lows around 20 C.

According to Environment Canada, an exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record-breaking temperatures.

Along with Environment Canada, the RCMP, BC SPCA, Interior Health, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations and others are warning that the duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions.

Be sure to drink enough water, and check on family, friends and neighbours to ensure they are safe during this time.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness:

  • dizziness/fainting
  • nausea/vomiting
  • rapid breathing and heartbeat
  • extreme thirst
  • decreased urination with unusually dark urine

The fire danger rating for much of the Interior is between high and extreme.

