Former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, right, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. A former actor in the Academy Award-winning movie “Dances With Wolves” who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Dances with Wolves actor facing sex charge in 2018 B.C. incident

Nathan Chasing Horse was charged last week with one count of sexual assault in Keremeos

A former actor in the movie “Dances With Wolves” who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.

Documents filed in B.C. show Nathan Chasing Horse was charged last week with one count of sexual assault linked to the southern Interior village of Keremeos in September 2018.

RCMP spokesman Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says in an email that an unendorsed warrant has been posted in B.C. for Chasing Horse.

He says it is too early in the process to know if any steps will be taken to return Chasing Horse to Keremeos.

The 46-year-old Chasing Horse remains behind bars in the U.S. after being formally charged Monday in North Las Vegas with counts including sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and child abuse.

The U.S. charges against Chasing Horse show the allegations date back to 2012 and relate to a period when he was working in the United States and in Canada as a “medicine man.”

Chasing Horse played the role of Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Academy Award-winning 1990 film.

He was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, which is home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.

