Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vanderhoof and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair work is underway, with Telus estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiapower outages

Previous story
Victoria charity receives backlash, removes tweet after Dr. Bonnie Henry wins e-bikes
Next story
UPDATE: Amanda Todd shrieked over topless Facebook photo, mother tells sextortion trial

Just Posted

Volunteers help fill a gap in the bank of the Kettle River in the Johnson Flats area of Grand Forks on May 31, 2020, in preparation for high water. Gazette File Photo
Regional district rescinds evacuation alerts for Grand Forks area

Holly Trider of ANKORS at an April demonstration in Nelson calling for decriminalization and safe drug supply. Advocates say last week’s decriminalization announcement doesn’t go far enough to be effective. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘Do the police need to carry little scales?’: Nelson’s top cop questions decriminalization enforcement

For the second time in two weeks, residents of Beatrice Street in Grand Forks were ordered to evacuate on May 31, 2020. (Gazette File photo)
RDKB downgrades Emergency Operations Centre to Level 1 for Boundary region

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Times file
One death associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Trail hospital