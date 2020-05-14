Cyclists, hikers asked to avoid new section of Columbia and Western Trail due to grizzly bear activity

Seven grizzly bears have been reported along trail over last week

Cyclists and hikers are being asked to avoid another section of the Columbia and Western Trail with multiple grizzly bears continuing to roam in the area.

According to a statement on the trail’s Facebook page, a grizzly bear sow with three cubs has been spotted roaming east of Bulldog Tunnel and as far as two kilometres west of Coykendalh. The bears have also been seen between kilometers 22 and 25 on the Bulldog Forest Service Road.

READ MORE: Columbia and Western Trail reopens

Another grizzly bear sow with cubs has also been seen roaming on the trail between Farron and Paulson in recent days. The bears were last spotted approximately two kilometers east of Farron.

Due to the sightings, hikers and cyclists are being asked avoid using the trail between the Cub Creek Trestle and Paulson. They’re also asked to avoid new branches of the Bulldog Forest Service Road between kilometres 20 and 25, sections of the Bulldog Forest Service Mainline between kilometres 20 and 24, and sections of the Dog Creek Forest Service Road between kilometres 0 at Paulson to kilometre 13 on the mainline.

With the grizzly bear sow and cubs together, the statement said any close encounters with them could be extremely dangerous.

Many of the grizzly bears were first spotted along the trail on May 8.

A cougar was also spotted along the trail near Castlegar just last month.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hiking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Just Posted

Grand Forks Border Bruins duo sign for Jr. A team in Saskatchewan

Elvis Slack and Kyle Bailey’s stellar rookie seasons in Grand Forks caught scouts’ eyes

Cyclists, hikers asked to avoid new section of Columbia and Western Trail due to grizzly bear activity

Seven grizzly bears have been reported along trail over last week

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Boundary Chamber leads COVID-19 economic recovery talks

The chamber has a survey out right now to learn how COVID-19 has impacted Boundary business

Sandbags and sand available for West Boundary residents as river levels rise

Environment Canada issued a rain warning for the region on Wednesday

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Most Read