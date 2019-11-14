‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

The BC SPCA is asking for the public’s help to pay for treatment for a kitten at its Vancouver branch with a badly injured leg.
According to the agency, the kitten, dubbed Valerio, may need his front left leg amputated.
“This gorgeous, grey-haired kitten loves to cuddle and will fall asleep in your arms,” said Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop.
“Valerio is simply and bundle of joy and such a cute, little nugget.”
To find out how you can help, visit the SPCA’s website at https://spca.bc.ca/news/kitten-valerio-vancouver.