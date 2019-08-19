Telus to credit email customers affected by fifth day of outage

Telus is issuing bill credits to all the customers affected by its email service outage, the company said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The move comes as Telus.net remains down for the fifth day, and angry Telus customers continue to vent their feelings online

The email service went down on Thursday morning. In a statement sent out Monday, Telus said a “hardware repair procedure” caused the outage.

Users on social media weren’t happy with the delays.

“This temporary access is obviously a dud. Not working for any of us. And no, we cannot reset the password because the confirmation requirement goes to our Telus email. Good God, what a mess!” Elizabeth MacIsaac wrote.

“Finally got to login, but all my previous emails are gone and I only have emails from within the past 12 hours. Not since Thursday when the whole thing shut down. Where are they?” asked Twitter user Kyra.

The company said technicians were working night and day to fix the issue and were bringing in webmail on “new servers” so that customers could still send, receive and forward emails. Some users have said the workaround is not working for them.

Allowing customers access to their usual apps, Telus said, risked losing emails and contact information.

Chief customer officer Tony Geheran said he felt “sick” about the situation, but that workers “cannot be hasty, because the last thing we want to do is lose or compromise someone’s precious information.”

“We let our customers down, and this is not the level of service they expect or deserve from us. Our commitment to putting our customers first means we must do everything in our power to regain their trust, and this is an important step in doing so,” said Geheran. “Our top priorities remain to fully resolve the disruption for those restricted to webmail, make this right for affected customers, and ensure this never happens again.”

The bill credits will appear on customers’ accounts in the next 48 hours, Telus said.

