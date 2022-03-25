Crown stays drug charges against Greenwood man

Accused had pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking

The accused was due to stand trial at Grand Forks’ provincial courthouse on March 10. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The federal Crown has stayed drug charges against a Greenwood man.

Olav Straume, 39, was charged in September 2020 with three counts of possession with intent to traffic under Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The Crown alleged that these offences happened in Grand Forks that June. Straume pleaded not guilty to all three charges in December 2020, according to the provincial court registry in Rossland.

Court records show the Crown directed a stay of proceedings on all three counts on March 9, one day before Straume’s scheduled trial at Grand Forks’ provincial court house.

Nathalie Houle, spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, said Friday March 25 that, “the Crown has a continuing obligation to assess each case in relation to our charge-approval standard … If the standard is no longer met, a stay of proceedings is entered.”

The Crown can resume prosecution against an accused up to one year after directing a stay, though in practice, this tends to be rare.

