Crown changes tack in sexual assault case against Grand Forks man

The development reflects a new allegation first heard in court last month

The provincial Crown changed its criminal proceedings against Grand Forks’ Andrew Shione this week.

Shione, 78, pleaded not guilty in February to one count of sexual assault, which the Crown said happened last October. He was arrested by Grand Forks RCMP on June 11, following another Crown charge related to the first alleged offense.

READ MORE: Crown lays another sex assault charge against Grand Forks man

READ MORE: Grand Forks’ Shione to be tried by provincial court judge

In light of new information brought by investigating Mounties, prosecutor Rebecca Smyth on Tuesday, July 27, stayed the Crown’s initial proceedings against Shione, incorporating that case into a new charge that includes both counts of sexual assault. The Crown is pursuing that case by indictment, meaning that Shione could face a stiffer sentence if convicted.

Online court documents show that the second count against Shione stems from an alleged sexual assault in July 2018. Both assaults are alleged to have taken place in Grand Forks.

Shione’s case was adjourned to Aug. 24, when the accused will be asked to enter a new plea and choose the mode of his trial at Grand Forks provincial court.

None of the Crown’s charges against Shione have been proven in court.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtGrand ForksLaw and justicesexual assault