Crime rate down since the summer, with far fewer service calls, says Grand Forks RCMP

Grand Forks RCMP reported “a dramatic reduction” in service calls in the past two months, Sgt. Peppler reported Tuesday, Nov. 2. Crime rates are generally down, while service calls over September and October fell slightly compared to this point last fall.

Mounties attended just over 500 calls between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, a roughly 30 per cent drop from area calls in July and August. Eighty-five per cent of those calls (427) came from Grand Forks, with the other 15 per cent (76) coming from Christina Lake.

Violent crime is slightly up, with 11 reported assaults over the summer, compared to 15 so far this fall — four of which are being treated as assaults with a weapon or causing bodily harm.

Property crime has dropped around 60 per cent in the same period, with residential break and enters dropping from five to two and with one break and enter reported at an area business last month. There was a slight increase in reported bike thefts — four in the summer, versus five between September and October. There was a similar uptick in thefts under $5,000, which rose from eight to nine, or roughly 13 per cent. Calls to insecure premises (including vacant homes) meanwhile dropped 60 per cent, falling from five to two.

Reports of public disturbances are down roughly 90 percent, falling from 15 to two. Reports of suspicious people and vehicles fell from 82 to 64, a 22 per cent decrease. Well-being checks meanwhile fell more than 40 per cent, dropping from 40 to 23.

Winter tires are required for all highway driving as of Oct. 1. The detachment further recommends that drivers clear snow and ice from their windshields and windows before heading into traffic. Make sure your vehicle is equipped with a snow shovel and ice scraper and be sure to pack warm clothes and a store of water and food, Peppler said, adding that anyone going for an extended drive should fuel up before hitting the road.

Looking to the winter holidays, Peppler said that the detachment hopes people will celebrate responsibly, especially because there will be more police checking for impaired drivers.

