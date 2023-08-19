Crews responding to fast-moving grass fire in Penticton

Crews are responding a fast-moving grass fire on Saturday, Aug. 19, in West Bench. (Brennan Phillips/Western News) (BCWS) (BCWS)

A fast-moving grass fire in the West Bench area of Penticton prompted a quick response from crews on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The incident is reported to be at Newton Drive and West Bench Drive, across from the area’s elementary school.

The blaze is now listed on the BC Wildfire Service map. It is an estimated .3 hectares in size.

Two initial attack crews responded just before 3 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department and RCMP, along with crews from the Penticton Indian Band and BCWS, are currently on scene.

FortisBC has also responded.

Police have closed Newton Drive.

More to come.

