Fire/Rescue crews responded to a highly-visible chimney fire on 17th Street on Monday night. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Crews respond to household chimney fire

This is a reminder to clean out your chimneys this winter.

A chimney fire on 17th Street on Monday night did not cause any injuries, but serves as an important reminder to residents to clean their chimneys regularly, according to fire personnel.

George Siegler, deputy fire chief of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, said the fire on 17th Street was called in around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Fifteen personnel and three trucks were on scene for about an hour. Siegler said it was a “stubborn” fire, and took slightly longer than normal to extinguish. Three trucks is an unusually large response for a chimney fire, he said; the call had come in as a house fire, which would require a larger response. However, given the difficulty of the call, all personnel and trucks on scene were utilized in extinguishing the fire.

Siegler said he wanted to remind residents to have their chimneys cleaned regularly, as creosote buildup was a factor in this fire; residents should also be burning seasoned wood.

Previous story
Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints
Next story
Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Just Posted

Boundary photo contest focuses on area trails

The winning photos will be displayed at Gallery 2.

Crews respond to household chimney fire

This is a reminder to clean out your chimneys this winter.

Benefit concert to rock the Gem Theatre

The concert will feature eight local bands volunteering their time.

CannaFest announces 2019 headliners

Bret Michaels will be returning to the CannaFest stage

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent: study

The automobile club tested the cars at -6.7 C and 35 C

VIDEO: Here’s what B.C. is wearing to the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer is hosting the games, from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Most Read