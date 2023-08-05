Crews continue to battle wildfire in Osoyoos, possible rain on the way

The Eagle Bluff wildfire in Osoyoos continues to burn.

BC Wildfire Services hasn’t provided an update as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning but crews could be receiving some help this afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, Osoyoos is forecasted to be sunny, cloudy and reach 33 degrees on Saturday. Winds are expected throughout the day at 20 km/h and could gust up to 40 km/h. But in the afternoon, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the area, and no forecast of thunder or lightning for Aug. 5.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) reminds people on evacuation order must leave immediately until they are told and people on evacuation alert have to be ready in case the situation changes.

The City of Osoyoos is not on evacuation alert right now but that could change at a moment’s notice. All evacuation alerts and orders can be found on the RDOS website.

Because of the smoke from the wildfire, Environment Canada continues to have a special air quality statement in effect for the entirety of the Okanagan. Elders, children, people with lung problems and/or heart disease, pregnant people and people who work outside are at a higher risk of experiencing effects from smoke.

The blaze remains out of control and is approximately 3,044 hectares in size. It is one of 358 active wildfires and one of 12 wildfires of note across the province. The cause remains unknown and is being investigated. It started in the United States and cross over the border on Saturday, July 29.

