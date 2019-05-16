Planned ignitions at the Richter Creek wildfire, west of Osoyoos, grew the total hectares burned to an estimated 507 hectares. (Photo courtesy of BC WIldfire)

Update: Rain a welcome sight as South Okanagan wildfire crews mop up

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained

Update 9:41 a.m.

BC Wildfire said crews near Osoyoos will be in mop up mode on Thursday as some precipitation moves through the region.

This means crews will be extinguishing the fire after it has been brought under control along the south flank and also along the west guard, where aerial wetline had been established yesterday.

Any hotspots found along the northern perimeter will be direct attacked by crews.

BC Wildfire information officers said some rain fell overnight and showers are expected to continue on Thursday, as well as a risk of a thunderstorm. They said that due to the open fuel type in the area, the forecasted precipitation will support ground crews with increasing the containment on the fire.

**************************

The Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres east of Osoyoos, is now an estimated 507 hectares after a planned burn on Wednesday.

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained as crews completed a successful planned ignition on the northwest and south flanks which increased the containment.

READ MORE: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan Richter Creek wildfire

“This controlled burn brought the fire down from the steep slopes to the established control line completed the day before,” said BC Wildfire information officers.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

With the fire now in more workable terrain, crews will continue a direct attack off the control lines.

A total of 75 firefighters were working at the scene on Wednesday with assistance from four helicopters.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Just Posted

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Cannabis promoters call for ‘reset’ of federal pot rules

Changes in regulation are causing chaos for small growers, say letter’s authors

Trail firefighters quash a string of suspicious brush fires

Seven brush fires started Friday night; Trail police investigating

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, harassment allegations

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

VIDEO: Vets lobby to expand medical cannabis laws to include dogs, cats

The law does not allow veterinarians to prescribe pot for pets

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

Bill to bank oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count B.C. bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Update: Rain a welcome sight as South Okanagan wildfire crews mop up

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Most Read