Crews battling large structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Vancouver police asking people to stay away from the area

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Emergency crews are battling a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

Building on fire in Gastown, Vancouver pic.twitter.com/lKdN40xgR1 — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) April 11, 2022

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

