A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Crews battling large structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Vancouver police asking people to stay away from the area

Emergency crews are battling a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireVancouver

Previous story
Cow Moose Sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose population

Just Posted

Nelson’s sewage treatment plant is located at Grohman Narrows, and treats sewage through primary treatment (filtering and settling of solids) and secondary treatment (biological processes to break down organic matter). The resulting effluent is then released into the Kootenay River. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Sewage from Nelson treatment plant runs into Kootenay River during storms: environment ministry

Water Safety Instructor Trainer-Richard Friesen, Melanie Webster, Rayne Colin, Michael Konken, Lincoln Faulkner. back row: Renata Jaeger, Alexandra Larson
The Easter Bunny is coming to town

Tammy Bradford manages the Creston Museum, which has received a provincial grant for a project entitled 40 Years 40 Voices. Photo: Kelsey Yates Tammy Bradford manages the Creston Museum, which has received a provincial grant for a project entitled 40 Years 40 Voices. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Provincial funding helps five West Kootenay organizations tackle racism

Terran Ambrosone of Castlegar shows a copy of the long-lost letter she received from family friends. The letter gave her clues that helped her track down her relatives in Ukraine. Photo courtesy Terran Ambrosone
Ukrainian invasion impact comes home to West Kootenay woman through long-lost letter