Creston RCMP searching for missing Mexican man

José Yanill Brancacho Olmos has not been in contact with his family

Creston RCMP are looking for José Yanill Brancacho Olmos, whose family in Mexico say they have not heard from. Photo: Submitted

Creston RCMP say they are looking for a Mexican man whose family has reported him missing.

José Yanill Brancacho Olmos has not not been in contact with his family located in Mexico for a few days, according to an RCMP statement released Monday.

RCMP say the 47-year-old is a visitor to Canada and a seasonal worker. His family believes he was last seen near Creston.

Brancacho Olmos is described as five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with a balding or shaved head with black hair.

Anyone who has either seen Brancacho Olmos or knows his location is asked to contact Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 so they can check on his wellbeing, or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.