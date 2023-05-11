Creston RCMP looking for missing person

Robert “Felix” Unger may have travelled to Abbotsford

Robert “Felix” Unger has been reported missing. (Submitted)

Robert “Felix” Unger has been reported missing. (Submitted)

The Creston RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

On April 27, Robert “Felix” Unger was reported missing and was last seen approximately three weeks prior. The police and his friends are concerned for Unger’s wellbeing.

Police have received information that Unger may have travelled to Abbotsford, B.C.

Unger is described as a white 72-year-old man, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds with black greying hair and hazel eyes. He also goes by the name Felix.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Creston RCMP at 250-425-9313.

READ MORE: Wanted man arrested by Creston RCMP

Creston Valleymissing person

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former B.C. NDP minister Harry Lali endorses BC United
Next story
Modelled tsunami would take 20 minutes to reach Vancouver Island — study

Just Posted

Robert “Felix” Unger has been reported missing. (Submitted)
Creston RCMP looking for missing person

The Creston RCMP have located wanted man Chad Meszarosi. (RCMP file photo)
Wanted man arrested by Creston RCMP

A homeless encampment behind the Castlegar Chevron was dismantled May 9. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar woman shares experiences as homeless camp forced to relocate

A gastrointestinal outbreak has affected 19 residents and 10 staff at Jubilee Manor in Nelson as of May 10. Photo: Tyler Harper
Gastrointestinal outbreak at seniors facilities in Nelson, Trail, Creston

Pop-up banner image