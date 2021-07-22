Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum, poses with Derry the Ford Model T outside of the Farmers’ Market on July 10. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum, poses with Derry the Ford Model T outside of the Farmers’ Market on July 10. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum, poses with Derry the Ford Model T outside of the Farmers’ Market on July 10. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum, poses with Derry the Ford Model T outside of the Farmers’ Market on July 10. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston Museum celebrates Ford Model T’s 100th birthday

Originally manufactured in the United States in July 1921, Derry has travelled many miles during his lifetime

This month, the Creston Museum is celebrating one of their prized pieces turning over into a new century – the Ford Model T, fondly nicknamed Derry.

“He is completely unique,” said Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum. “At the time, the chassis starter kits were sold by Ford, and the owners built everything else.”

Originally, the truck was manufactured in the United States in July 1921. It was purchased for about $600 in North Dakota by Robert, Joseph, and George Derry. The three brothers drove the truck back to their home in Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan to be put to work on a grain farm.

In 1937, the family relocated to settle in Canyon, presumably because of drought conditions on the prairies.

Last licenced in 1950, the truck continued to be utilized for puttering around the farm for many, many years.

“They used Derry for everything,” said Bradford. “From hauling hay to the neighbours, transporting chickens, and driving up Mount Thompson for huckleberry picking – it’s a very versatile truck.”

In 1964, the truck officially retired and found a new home as part of the collection at the Yahk Pioneer Park Museum. Later in 1979, that museum went bankrupt. The Creston Historical Society purchased the entire collection at auction, including Derry the truck, which was used to establish the Creston Museum.

Today, the truck remains mostly original with the handmade cab and box from the Derry brothers. There have been some minor modifications over the years to keep it running safely for the parade route at the annual Creston Valley Blossom Festival. Still, Derry hasn’t quite made it through the whole parade.

“At parade speeds, there’s just not enough air flow to keep the engine cool. He did vapour lock on us, so he needed a push the rest of the way,” said Bradford. “But, the fact that he is still going points to the resourcefulness and mechanical ability of that generation.”

To learn more about Derry, check him out at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market every Saturday this July from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Otherwise, he can also be found at his permanent home at the Creston Museum.

To highlight his story spanning 100 years, a 12-page colouring book has been produced with funding from the Community Initiatives Program. Families can take home a copy for free.

READ MORE: Locally produced documentary shares Indigenous knowledge of the Kootenay region

READ MORE: Young entrepreneurs take over management of Creston Mini Golf

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

 

@kelseyannayates
kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston ValleyMuseum

Previous story
‘Celebrating with sadness’: Muslims mark sombre Eid, some without health restrictions

Just Posted

The Michaud Creek fire on July 17. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
Edgewood evacuated due to Michaud Creek wildfire

The Trozzo Creek fire, July 21. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
Trozzo Creek Fire: residents of 86 Slocan Valley properties ordered to leave

Grand Forks Local Health Area was relatively quiet over the week of July 11- 17. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
COVID-19 cases plummet over Grand Forks health area, says BC CDC

The skies above Osoyoos are thick with smoke from the nearby Nk'Mip Creek wildfire. (Twila Amato - Black Press)
Nk’Mip fire in Osoyoos top priority for BC Wildfire