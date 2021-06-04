Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award

Paul Dort was named the 2020 Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

A local hard-working volunteer has been recognized provincially for his efforts.

Paul Dort was named the Volunteer of the Year at the 2020 BC Farmers’ Market Awards.

Three years ago, Dort moved to the Creston Valley from Ontario for his retirement.

“It reminded me of my little hometown in Nova Scotia,” he said. “Everyone here is so friendly. I had only been in town three weeks, and people were saying hi to me on the street.”

Dort stays busy donating his time to various organizations up to six days a week, including the Creston Valley Food Action Coalition, TAPS (Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors), and the Creston Valley Museum.

He also offers home repairs for the Better at Home program. Recently, he built a deck for a senior living in Wynndel.

Dort also hasn’t missed getting up early on a Saturday since he started volunteering at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market a year ago. He helps unload the vendor tents and tables, then takes it all down again at the end of the day.

“I’m retired, so I’ve got nothing but time on my hands,” said Dort. “I just love to help out and give back to the community.”

Volunteering is something that he’s always done throughout his life.

“Now, I’m putting in more hours than I did with my career job, but I like it,” he said.

He encourages others to take the time to volunteer in their community.

“It’s a great way to give back to society, and you never know who you could be helping,” said Dort.

“I think everyone can find an afternoon or an hour somewhere to help others. Especially in a small town like this, volunteers are what keeps all of these programs running sustainably on a very small budget. It wouldn’t be possible without them.”

For a full list of the 2020 awards announced in February, visit bcfarmersmarket.org/events/bcafm-conference/2020-farmers-market-awards.

