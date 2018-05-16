Crash near Creston causes delays on Highway 3

As of this morning, DriveBC is reporting the highway open to single lane alternating traffic

A single vehicle crash near Creston, resulting in the death of one female, caused highway 3 to shut down between Creston and Yahk, B.C. last night.

As of 6:47 a.m. this morning, DriveBC was reporting the highway open to single lane alternating traffic.

According to RCMP, the collision occurred on Hwy 3, approximately 500 metres east of Walker Bridge, Erikson. At the time of the collision, the SUV, containing one person, was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and rolled several times before coming to rest in a raging creek bed.

Emergency services were contacted but the female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Upon investigating the incident, RCMP found the collision to occur at approximately 1:00 a.m. pacific time, and that the driver was traveling East from Surrey, B.C.

For updates on road closures visit DriveBC.ca.

