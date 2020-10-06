Any vehicles travelling in either direction of a stopped bus must stop for the bus when it has its stop sign out and red lights flashing. The fine for not stopping for a school bus is $368. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Cranbrook RCMP urge caution after 5 instances of vehicles not stopping for school busses

Most of the reports involve drivers who are travelling on the opposite side of the road

Cranbrook RCMP is reminding drivers that they must stop for school busses after receiving several reports from School District 5.

More than a month has passed since school started and Cranbrook RCMP are seeing a surprising amount of drivers not stopping for busses, the local detachment said in a press release.

In the month of September, Cranbrook RCMP received five separate reports from SD5 busses advising that they have video of vehicles not stopping when they have their stop signs out and their red flashing lights on, says RCMP.

READ MORE: Cranbrook RCMP reminding drivers to slow down as school year approaches

Most of the reports involve drivers who are travelling on the opposite side of the road.

RCMP explains that the Motor Vehicle Act states that any vehicles going in either direction of a stopped bus must stop for the bus when it has its stop sign out and red lights flashing. The fine for not stopping for a school bus is $368.

“In each of these incidents I have spoken with the drivers and surprisingly they advise they thought only the vehicles behind the bus had to stop. We want to remind every driver that all vehicles need to stop to ensure the safety of the students getting on or off the bus,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.


