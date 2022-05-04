(File photo)

(File photo)

Cranbrook RCMP asking for help locating stolen U-Haul

Police believe it may be parked on back roads or camped in the area

The Cranbrook RCMP detachment is asking for help from the public in locating a U-Haul that was reportedly stolen out of Edmonton and may be in the area.

The U-Haul is a white, 2013 Ford E100 van with Arizona plates AE91140.

“We suspect that the vehicle may be parked along back roads or camped in green spaces around the area,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Police also say that on May 3 they responded to a “suspicious vehicle” parked in the bush near Fraggle Rock, which is located at the entrance of the Cranbrook Community Forest on Hwy 3/95.

“Officers attended and spoke with two individuals who had been camping for the night,” Forgeron said in a press release. “They advised they would be moving along. Later that afternoon, Edmonton Police Services advised that the U-Haul was stolen from their point.”

Anyone who sees the U-Haul is asked to contact the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast
Next story
Alert ready system test coming for B.C., Alberta, Yukon this afternoon

Just Posted

Cyclists set out from downtown Creston on the 151-kilometre route of the Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo. (Brian Lawrence photo)
Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo returns after two-year hiatus

The long-vacant building at 561 Josephine St. has been purchased by the BC General Employees’ Union. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. union buys downtown Nelson heritage building

Nelson’s Thor Smestad (third from the left) is seen here at a tree planting ceremony April 18 at a school in the Brazilian community of Alter do Chão. Smestad and his partners have been working with the Indigenous Borari to replant trees at a local tourism destination. Smestad is joined here by (L-R) the local Chief Neca Borari, his tree-planting partner Diêgo Figueiredo de Siqueira Simplício, three students and two professors. Photo: Submitted
On a beach in the Amazon, a Nelson man is helping restore the rainforest

The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace has brought together people from both sides of the border annually since 1983. (Photo: Mother’s Day Walk for Peace)
Mother’s Day Walk for Peace crosses borders after hiatus