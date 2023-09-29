A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Prince George Conservation and RCMP officers are “actively investigating” after six coyote attacks within a week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Prince George Conservation and RCMP officers are “actively investigating” after six coyote attacks within a week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Coyotes attacking the homeless in Prince George

Authorities issue warning after 6 attacks in a week, most against city’s unhoused

Prince George Conservation and RCMP officers are “actively investigating” six separate coyote attacks within a week in the city.

RCMP say in a statement they have issued a warning to the public after receiving separate complaints of the attacks.

B.C. conservation officer Eamon McArthur says most of the attacks have been on homeless people, some of whom have also been “actively feeding” the coyotes.

He says it’s unclear if they are feeding them by hand or tossing the food, but those coyotes now identify people with food.

McArthur said coyotes have bitten some of these people when they’ve been sleeping.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says they are now working with conservation officers on patrols to locate the “offending coyotes.”

Cooper says the public needs to avoid feeding coyotes as it can lure them to spend more time in populated areas.

“They are not domestic animals and should not be treated as such,” says Cooper.

McArthur said his team has set up traps and placed signs around city parks to warn people about the coyotes.

READ ALSO: Second coyote attack in two weeks reported in B.C. community

Wildlife

Previous story
B.C.-wide call made for protection of old-growth forests
Next story
Who poisoned 7 trees at an Osoyoos park remains a mystery

Just Posted

B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a press conference Thursday the Ministry and Grand Forks city staff are working to address the recent emergency room closure and recruit and retain more health care professionals as the province looks toward the coming flu and COVID season, as well as permanent solutions. Photo: Gazette files
Province working to address Grand Forks emergency room closure

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Province announces expanded travel supports for rural cancer care

Michelle Donaldson and Holly Grayson were involved in a collision in this area of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar on Nov. 14, 2015. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar woman awarded $1.6 million in damages after collision

Fruitvale native Joe Cecchini, shown here competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, was recently named new head coach of the National Skeleton program. Photo: contributed by Mark Cecchini
Fruitvale native named head coach of National Skeleton team