COVID outbreak declared at Castleview Care Centre

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Castleview Care Centre.

The outbreak was declared on Feb. 1 and as of Tuesday afternoon, four residents have tested positive for the virus.

Interior Health told Castlegar News they will have an update regarding resident and staff case counts on Wednesday.

Castleview Care Centre is a 61-bed accredited complex care facility located in Castlegar.

Last week a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail.

COVID-19 cases have been climbing in recent weeks in Castlegar, with 179 cases diagnosed in the last three weeks.

On Feb. 1, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that guidelines for care homes were being updated.

Every resident of long-term care can now have a designated visitor … even if there are cases of COVID in the facility,” said Henry at a press conference Tuesday.

Designated visitors are in addition to a resident’s essential visitors.

However, vaccinations and PPE will continue to be required for all facility visitors.

Details of the policy updates are expected to be posted later today.



