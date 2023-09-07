Photo: Trail Times

COVID outbreak at Trail hospital declared over

Seven patients, 11 staff members and one death connected to the outbreak

Interior Health has confirmed the COVID outbreak declared on the third floor of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital last week, is now over.

The outbreak, declared Aug. 29, ended Sept 6.

There are seven patients and 11 staff cases with one patient death connected to the outbreak.

******

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID outbreak was declared Aug. 29 on the surgical floor of the Trail hospital.

According to the health authority’s Tuesday (Sept. 5) report, there are 18 cases in total, 11 are staff and seven are patients.

There is one reported death. However, Interior Health says it’s important to note that more information and review is needed to determine if the death was attributed to an outbreak or other reasons.

“These reviews can take some time to complete, which is one of the reasons why the numbers might change a bit over time,” the spokesperson said.

Interior Health says control measures are in place, which include, but are not limited to, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, strengthening use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and allowing essential visitors only on the surgical unit.

Interior Health will provide an updated report later today.

Two outbreaks at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital were reported last year, both in the medical wing of the third floor.

From May to June 2022, Interior Health reported 15 COVID cases at the hospital, and one death. In November, seven COVID cases were reported, and no deaths.

********

COVID-19HealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nanaimo racing pigeon ends up 743 km off course near Williams Lake
Next story
B.C. part of a hot spot in a hot world this record-breaking summer

Just Posted

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes water levels continue to drop as concerns for fish rise

Photo: Trail Times
COVID outbreak at Trail hospital declared over

Border Bruin Theo Naido gives chase in the first period against Brander Lambert, left and Calvin Morrison in the first exhibition game Sept. 2. The Border Bruins won 5-3. Photo: Karen McKinley
Grand Forks Border Bruins open pre-season with back-to-back wins

John Vaillant will speak on Sept. 14 and will appear as part of a four-writer panel on Sept. 15. Both events are at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre. Photo: John Sinal
‘They ran for their lives’: John Vaillant to speak about new wildfire book in Nelson