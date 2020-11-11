COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Island Health says there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

The health authority’s COVID-19 information page advises that the outbreak happened in the hospital’s transitional care unit.

In a press release, Island Health says five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. At this time, the outbreak is limited to one unit, currently closed to admissions and visitors.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Island Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff and patients. The authority said it has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in all acute and long-term care facilities.

All patients on the unit have been informed and all patients are being tested. In addition, Island Health is in the process of informing families of patients who are unable to share information of the outbreak.

The emergency department at NRGH remains open and there has been no impact to other areas of the hospital, at this time.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: https://www.islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19.



