COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

NRGH. (File photo)

NRGH. (File photo)

Island Health says there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

The health authority’s COVID-19 information page advises that the outbreak happened in the hospital’s transitional care unit.

In a press release, Island Health says five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. At this time, the outbreak is limited to one unit, currently closed to admissions and visitors.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Island Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff and patients. The authority said it has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in all acute and long-term care facilities.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 spreads in Nanaimo as case reported at another high school

All patients on the unit have been informed and all patients are being tested. In addition, Island Health is in the process of informing families of patients who are unable to share information of the outbreak.

The emergency department at NRGH remains open and there has been no impact to other areas of the hospital, at this time.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: https://www.islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusIsland HealthNanaimo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Franchise owners look to build Tim Horton’s in Grand Forks

Just Posted

President Chantel Evers of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 59 led her first Remembrance Day ceremony at Grand Forks cenotaph Wednesday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Continuity and change at Grand Forks’ Royal Canadian Legion

President Evers talked Remembrance Day and the future of Branch 059 with The Gazette

A Grand Forks first responder lays a poppy next to a “thank you” vase at the foot of the cenotaph outside city hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
PHOTOS: Grand Forks honours its veterans in Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 led a small service at the cenotaph downtown

Ikasha, or "Shining Raven Woman," is pictured here at David Seven Deers' outdoor studio Tuesday, Nov. 10. Her name means "place of beautiful water" in Halkomeelem. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
City council helps with new home for Grand Forks’ Ikasha

Charitable donations would help fund a new home for the sculpture

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health

Paul Starwarz of JAMM Properties told Grand Forks’ Committee of the Whole Monday, Nov.9, that they hope to build a Tim Horton’s on Central Ave. Pictured are Vernon Tim Hortons staff saluting to frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (YouTube screenshot)
Franchise owners look to build Tim Horton’s in Grand Forks

The permit application was heard at Monday, Nov. 8’s Committee of the Whole meeting at chambers

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

NRGH. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Interior Health

A total of 146 cases are active and one person is currently hospitalized with the virus

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the events surrounding the arrest of two suspects in Cranbrook on Monday, Nov. 9.
Police watchdog probes shots fired, arrest of pair in Cranbrook

Shots fired, two suspects taken into custody in Cranbrook on Monday afternoon

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read