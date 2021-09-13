A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue engine waits outside Hardy View Lodge after the two cottages flooded during June’s heat dome. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue engine waits outside Hardy View Lodge after the two cottages flooded during June’s heat dome. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

COVID-19 outbreak deepens at Grand Forks’ Hardy View Lodge

Active cases doubled over the weekend, according to updates from Interior Health

The Interior Health Authority (IH) on Monday, Sept. 13, added two new cases of COVID-19 to the ongoing outbreak at Grand Forks’ Hardy View Lodge.

The authority had listed two active cases as of the previous Friday, when one resident and one staff member were known to be infected. The two new cases are among staff members bringing the total number of infections to four, according to IH.

The outbreak was declared on Aug. 20, after a resident and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday’s announcement comes less than a week after new cases went up 15 per cent in the Grand Forks local health area, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

IH was not available for comment when The Gazette published this story Monday evening.

 

