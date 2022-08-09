COVID-19 outbreak declared at Talarico Place in Castlegar

There have been 27 resident cases at the long-term care home

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Talarico Place in Castlegar.

The outbreak was declared at the long-term care facility on Aug. 1. Since that time there have been 27 resident cases, but no deaths have been associated with the outbreak, according to IH.

Additional infection control measures are implemented during an outbreak including pausing new admissions, pausing social visits and testing residents and staff. Essential visitors, palliative and end-of-life visits are still permitted.

Residents who have tested positive or have symptoms are receiving their meals in their rooms via tray service. The dining room is open for asymptomatic residents only.

