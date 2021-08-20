A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks

One resident, one staff member infected.

Interior Health is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hardy View Lodge long-term care facility in Grand Forks.

One resident and one staff member have contracted the virus. The outbreak was declared Thursday, but Interior Health says no other information will be provided.

It’s one of nine facilities in Interior Health where a COIVD outbreak has been declared, including Jubilee Manor in Nelson and Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook.

Interior Health does not release any details on whether the people involved have been vaccinated.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak at Nelson Jubilee Manor

Previous story
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks

Photo: BC Transit
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

Andrew Zwicker, the new rural community advisor for the Boundary, has experience working with businesses through the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology. Photo: Madeline Williams
Boundary Chamber names rural community advisor

The aftermath of a fire at an encampment on the bank of the Granby River on Wednesday night. Photo submitted
Grand Forks fire crews put out riverbank blaze