Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan

COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Interior Health is reporting one new death, from COVID-19, in the region on Friday, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 84.

The death occurred at the Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the residence earlier this year, however, the health authority announced it was over on Feb. 2.

A total of 46 cases were linked to the outbreak — 41 staff and five residents — and four people had died. Two incubation periods — 28 days — have passed since the last onset of symptoms in a resident, allowing IH to declare the outbreak over.

Also on Friday, Interior Health reported just one new COVID-19 case from the cluster in the Big White Mountain community, in the last seven days.

READ MORE: For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

Coronavirus

