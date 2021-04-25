A digital sign with the message “Do Not Travel” sits on the median as motorists travel on the Sea-to-Sky highway between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A digital sign with the message “Do Not Travel” sits on the median as motorists travel on the Sea-to-Sky highway between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19 cases spike in Nova Scotia, while other hot spots show signs of improvement

While the virus appeared to be gaining steam out east, the news was better in two of Canada’s COVID hot spots

Nova Scotia hit a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, even as there were hints that Canada’s two biggest provinces were making fragile progress in the fight against the pandemic.

Nova Scotia reported 63 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day figure recorded since the onset of the global pandemic.

Most of the cases were found in the province’s central zone, which includes Halifax. Premier Iain Rankin introduced a month-long lockdown for the city and its surrounding communities last week.

Rankin took to Twitter on Sunday to urge residents to get tested for the virus.

“The more we test, the better we protect our families, communities (and) province,” he wrote.

He also announced the province would double fines for breaking public health orders from $1,000 to $2,000 as he expressed anger over a party that was broken up by Halifax police on Friday night.

“Why?” he asked. “Why would you put yourself at risk? And worse, someone else?”

While the virus appeared to be gaining steam out east, the news was more positive in two of Canada’s biggest COVID-19 hot spots.

New cases in Ontario were once again below the 4,000 mark on Sunday after hitting record highs throughout mid-April.

Hospitalizations also declined by 151 over the last 24 hours, although the number of people in intensive care remained dangerously high, rising by 18 over the same period. Numbers show 851 of the province’s 2,126 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Quebec, meanwhile, reported its fourth straight decline in hospitalizations, as the province’s seven-day average continued to drop slightly with the report of just over 1,000 new infections.

Health Minister Christian Dube said the situation in the province remains fragile “but hope is on the horizon.”

“Let’s stick together in the coming weeks,” he wrote, noting that the province expects to open vaccination to the remaining adult population at the end of May.

Health officials in Manitoba reported a “trend of concerning case numbers” in the Chemawawin Cree Nation on the north shore of Cedar Lake.

The province said that in response, the First Nation’s chief and council have banned public gatherings and residents must stay at home except for work, medical care, or to get essential supplies.

The province reported 259 cases on Sunday, but no deaths.

Saskatchewan reported two new deaths of people with COVID-19 as well as 249 new cases, while New Brunswick reported four new cases and Newfoundland and Labrador reported two.

Dr. Theresa Tam said in a statement that the vaccine has already had a positive impact on caseloads in a number of groups, including older populations, health-care workers and Indigenous communities.

READ MORE: Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Just Posted

Students from the three schools may be bussed to Stanley Humphries next year. Photo by John Boivin
UPDATE: Two positive COVID-19 cases reported at Castlegar’s high school

Exposure at Stanley Humphries Secondary School occurred April 19 - 20

File photo
Midway RCMP arrest suspects in Rock Creek property crime

Mounties say both suspects live in the Bridesville area

Sculptor David Seven Deers lovingly restores the cenotaph at Grand Forks City Hall Friday, April 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks sculptor breathes life into cenotaph

David Seven Deers was hard at work at the monument Friday, April 23

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

Discover Grand Forks’ Sarah Dinsdale (left) and Community Futures Boundary’s Sandy Elzinga are set to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks strategists to launch tourism, investment initiative

City hall meanwhile reports quarterly construction bump

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Most Read