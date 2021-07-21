Grand Forks Local Health Area was relatively quiet over the week of July 11- 17. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

COVID-19 cases plummet over Grand Forks health area, says BC CDC

The city and surrounding areas had the highest infection rate in B.C. last week

COVID-19 cases plummetted across the Boundary last week, according to the latest numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC)

READ MORE: Grand Forks leads B.C. in COVID-19 infection rates

READ MORE: Grand Forks sees repeat rash of COVID-19 cases

Released Wednesday afternoon, July 21, the numbers show four COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in the Grand Forks Local Health Area (LHA) over the week of July 11 – 17, down from 21 cases the week before. There was one case in the neighbouring Kettle Valley LHA as of July 17.

The latest case count held at three in the Trail LHA, while jumping from two to nine in the Castlegar LHA. Nelson’s LHA saw a more than three-fold increase, rising from 3 to 10 cases in the same period.

 

