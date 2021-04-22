COVID-19 cases in Nelson area this year surpass 2020 total

Nelson and Trail saw another jump in cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Nelson has now had more COVID-19 cases in 2021 than it did during the entirety of 2020.

The Nelson area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, set a record for new cases in a week with 20 from April 11 to 17, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

That gives Nelson a total of 68 cases in 2021 — more than the 53 it had last year.

Trail also saw an increase during the week of 12 cases, up from eight the previous week. Castlegar added four cases, Grand Forks had three and Creston added one.

In the East Kootenay, the Kimberley area recorded 17 cases, Cranbrook had 15 and the Windermere region added 14.

