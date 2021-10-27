This map from the B.C Centre for Disease Control shows new COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 17 to 23.

This map from the B.C Centre for Disease Control shows new COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 17 to 23.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline across West Kootenay

The region saw 29 new cases from Oct. 17 to 23

New COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline across the West Kootenay.

Across the region there was a total of 29 new cases from Oct. 17 to 23 according to the the latest data released from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. From Oct. 10 to 16 there were 53 new cases across the West Kootenay and from Oct. 3 to 9 there were 107.

With 10 new COVID-19 cases, Nelson had the highest count in the West Kootenay for the week of Oct. 17 to 23 followed by Grand Forks with six, Trail with five, Castlegar with three, Creston with four and Arrow Lakes with one. The Kootenay Lake health service area didn’t have any new cases for that period.

Interior Health has not reported any new school-based exposures in the West Kootenay over the last week.

READ MORE: Trail police called to Halloween horror scene


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19kootenay

Previous story
Confused about COVID-19 booster shots? Here’s what you need to know
Next story
Murder charges laid in shootings that sparked lockdown in Faro, Yukon

Just Posted

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out alley fire

This map from the B.C Centre for Disease Control shows new COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 17 to 23.
COVID-19 cases continue to decline across West Kootenay

After historical, structural, and health and safety assessments, stabilization and other conservation efforts, the Trust is now pausing work on the grain elevators in Creston to seek other funding partners. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Basin Trust)
Grain elevator restoration on pause in Creston, while Trust seeks funders

Kaslo Village Council says it can’t do anything about hate speech displayed inside a business’s window. Photo: Greg Nesteroff
Kaslo council takes no action on ‘hateful’ downtown signage