COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

The province is telling universities and colleges to prepare for a return to on-campus learning this fall.

In a statement released by Advance Education Minister Anne Kang, she said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had already advised post-secondary institutions of the change. In-person learning was largely suspended last spring when COVID first hit B.C., and many classes remain online to this day.

Kang said that as the province and post-secondary institutions work together to bring back on-campus learning, safety will be top of mind.

“I also know some people will be feeling nervous. Your safety is our top priority. At every step, we’re going to be working with Dr. Henry and all our partners to make sure the right measures are in place to keep people safe,” she said.

Kang said that the province will use the same “Go Forward” strategy that it used to help bring back hybrid learning to campuses.

“The guidelines will provide high-level guidance to post-secondary institutions for a safe resumption of on-campus learning. Institutions will then work with their local medical health officer and WorkSafeBC to develop more detailed safety plans for each institution,” she said.

