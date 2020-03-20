Many restaurants have closed in response to COVID-19. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C.’s top doctor has ordered that all restaurants across the province must close its doors to dine-in guests and move to only take-out or delivery services until further notice.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the order during the daily health briefing on Friday, March 20, as health officials confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 348.

This is Henry’s second order since declaring the novel coronavirus pandemic a public health emergency earlier this week. Earlier this month she banned large events with more than 50 attendees.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Transit implements rear door loading, no fares
Next story
World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: New York and California on lockdown

Just Posted

BC Transit implements rear door loading, no fares

BC Transit introduces these changes as a social distancing measure

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Grand Forks, Greenwood council meetings cancelled for March 23

Offices in Grand Forks, Greenwood, Midway and the RDKB are restricting public access

Selkirk College student housing to remain open, with precautions

College won’t evict students in midst of COVID-19 pandemic, says prez

Nelson dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

B.C. city suspends business licence of studio claiming hot yoga kills COVID-19

City pulled Bikram Yoga Delta’s licence after owner refused to cancel classes amid coronavirus outbreak

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte donated to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

COVID-19: Bus fares waived, back door entry for most as BC Transit ensures social distancing

The new measures are now in effect

Most Read