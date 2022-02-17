B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: B.C. employers no longer need to allow workers to work from home

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required

Employers in B.C. no longer have to allow workers to work from home whenever possible following a revision of a provincial health order.

The health ministry made the announcement Thursday (Feb. 17), noting that the move was meant to help employers transition their staff back into offices and workplaces.

Previously, the order had required employers to allow staff to work from home unless there was an “operational requirement” for staff to be on site.

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required.

“Many workplaces will be able to transition to in-person work again quickly…. others may wish to continue with remote or hybrid models,” the health ministry stated. “Workplaces and businesses are encouraged to choose the option that works best for them.”

READ MORE: B.C. lifts capacity, dancing restrictions but keep masks, vaccine cards in COVID fight

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Orange Shirt Society nets national minor hockey campaign to further reconciliation
Next story
Hwy 3 to open to both lanes at Christina Lake slide overnight, on weekends

Just Posted

(L-R) Greenwood mayor Barry Noll, Coun. Mark Seymour, Chief Administrative Officer Marcus Lebler, Coun. John Bolt and the West Boundary Community Forest’s (WBCF) Dan Macmaster met for a special cheque presentation Monday, Feb. 14. Photo courtesy of WBCF
West Boundary municipalities get sweeping dividends from community forest

The highway contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge has been working to clear the Christina Lake slide since Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Colin Chitty
Hwy 3 to open to both lanes at Christina Lake slide overnight, on weekends

A Midway Fire and Rescue volunteer flags off a singe-vehicle rollover near Boundary Creek Road Tuesday, Feb. 15. Photo: Submitted
Driver climbs out of SUV that rolled over near Greenwood

Photo: Jensen Edwards
Greenwood applies for grant funding for new reservoir