First Nations Health Authority Indigenous educators are offering a free virtual community education series called Courageous Conversations in collaboration with ANKORS, the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force, and the Circle of Indigenous Nations Society. File photo

Courageous Conversations: Community education offered on overdose crisis

Virtual event runs Sept. 22 and 29, to discuss substance use, harm reduction, reducing stigma

Submitted by the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

First Nations Health Authority Indigenous educators are offering a free virtual community education series starting next week called Courageous Conversations for the West Kootenay region.

If you want to learn more about the overdose crisis in British Columbia and about substance use, harm reduction, and reducing stigma, then this two-part educational series is for you. This event is geared to local community members, service providers, and civic leaders who want to learn about reducing stigma, substance use, and harm reduction from an Indigenous lens.

This event is a collaboration with ANKORS, the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force, and the Circle of Indigenous Nations Society.

This is a two-part event, with each running from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: Educating on the Toxic Drug Supply to Save Lives

Sept. 29: Teachings from People with Lived Experience about Drug Use

These are free virtual events with no pre-registration needed. There will be a 100-person limit and door prizes offered for each date.

Here is the zoom link for both events (passcode: 808095): https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85160424706?pwd=N01sbk5lVnlUZ2NXWUxBVk5XNjJGUT09.

For peers and/or people with lived and living experience of substance use, reach out to REDUN for support to attend: redun.bc@gmail.com.

For support around substance use/harm reduction call ANKORS at 250-505-5506, or contact your doctor or a walk-in clinic, or call Mental Health at: 310-MHSU (6478).

B.C. overdoses

