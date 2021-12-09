Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Coquihalla work going better than expected, B.C. minister says

Highway could reopen to essential traffic in early January

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops and the Okanagan could be opened as soon as early January if favourable weather conditions continue for extensive flooding repairs, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says.

At an Emergency Management B.C. briefing from Vancouver Dec. 9, Fleming said “we’re throwing everything we have” at repairs along the Coquihalla, and the original estimate of restoring some traffic by the end of January may have been pessimistic.

Work continues on major rockslide and water damage in the Fraser Canyon route north of Hope as well, with that on target for resumption of truck and other essential traffic by mid-January, Fleming said. While both routes are out, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton serves as the only road link from the Lower Mainland to the B.C. Interior, and it continues to be restricted to essential traffic only.

Passenger traffic for the holiday season won’t be safe mixing with “convoys of trucks” on Highway 3, Fleming said.

RELATED: Heavy snowstorm forecast for B.C.’s Highway 3

RELATED: Highway 1 reopens to all traffic Abbotsford to Hope

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
Strong snow storm forecast for Highway 3
Next story
120 meteors per hour to light up B.C. night sky on Dec. 13-14

Just Posted

The still-under construction building in Nelson at 45 Government Rd. was supposed to be home to Nelson Cannabis Collective. Now it will be leased out to tenants after the building is completed. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson cannabis company scraps plans for processing facility

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
28 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band is handed a ceremonial key to the school by vice principal Mike Nelson. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston high school renamed Kootenay River Secondary School