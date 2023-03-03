The Coquihalla Highway continues to be closed due to severe winter weather. (Jessica Okert/Facebook)

The Coquihalla Highway continues to be closed due to severe winter weather. (Jessica Okert/Facebook)

UPDATE: Coquihalla remains closed for snowy conditions

The highway has had a snowfall warning since Wednesday afternoon

Update 1:50 p.m.

The Coquihalla will remain closed in both directions until at least 4 p.m. as crews continue to create safer driving conditons.

Environment Canada has also lengthed the snowfall warning, stating the stretch of the highway from Hope to Merritt is expecting another 15 centimetres.

Update 10:40 a.m.

The vehicle incident in the southbound lanes have been cleared but the highway is now closed in both directions due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather.

Crews are clearing snow to create safer driving conditions.

DriveBC’s next update will be at 2 p.m.

Update 9:55 a.m.

DriveBC estimates the Coquihalla’s southbound lanes will be open around 11 a.m.

Update 8:05 a.m.

The Coqiuhalla Highway’s southbound lanes will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due to a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, major delays are expected and an assessment is in progress.

Original

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is at Ladner Creek Bridge and all southbound lanes are closed. According to multiple posts in the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group, a semi-truck has crashed into a power pole and BC Hydro is on the way. There is no power outage in the area.

All northbound lanes are open. DriveBC’s next update will come at 8 a.m.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the highway has had a snowfall warning. The warning got extended by Environment Canada on Friday morning as another 5-10 centimetres is expected. Heavy snow is expected to slow down as Friday goes on.

More to come.

