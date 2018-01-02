Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

A runaway prolific offender in a stolen vehicle led Vancouver Island RCMP officers on a three-hour chase through the bush before being captured and arrested last week.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, Oceanside RCMP spotted a stolen vehicle on Claymore Road West in Qualicum Beach at about 11 p.m.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of the Comox Valley area, according to a release from the RCMP Island District.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old male, refused to stop and RCMP members followed tracks in the snow until the vehicle was found further up the road in the ditch.

Several weapons were found in the vehicle, according to police.

“Two people were in the vehicle, police commands were given and the passenger complied while the driver refused and fled into the bush on foot,” Cpl. Tammy Douglas said in the news release.

A police dog team was brought to the scene and completed a “dangerous track” lasting three-and-a-half hours through snow, slush, water, fallen trees and rivers before eventually locating the suspect, who was hiding on the riverbank.

He refused to follow police instructions and attempted to run once again, according to the Oceanside RCMP.

“The Police Service Dog was deployed and apprehended the suspect who then pulled the dog into the river attempting to drown it,” the release stated.

Police then used a conducted energy weapon (Taser) on the man, causing him to release the dog. The man was then taken into custody.

The suspect, who has several outstanding warrants out of Port Alberni, is facing several charges in this incident, including possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in tools, failure to stop for police and failure to comply with probation order.

The passenger in the stolen vehicle, a 32-year-old male, is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in tools.

Previous story
Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer
Next story
Search and rescue teams rescue stranded snowmobiler near Castlegar

Just Posted

It’s a boy! Interior Health announces New Years baby

The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in Arrow Lake

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Community invited to Christmas dinner

The annual Community Christmas Dinner is happening at Gospel Chapel.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Search and rescue teams rescue stranded snowmobiler near Castlegar

Local search and rescue teams rescued a stranded snowmobiler on Friday, Dec. 22.

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Most Read