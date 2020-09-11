Cops for Kids to stop at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction Saturday, Sept. 12

The charity raises money for area children in crisis

This year’s Cops for Kids ride will be cycling through Greenwood and Grand Forks Saturday, Sept. 12.

Six riders from law enforcement agencies across southeastern British Columbia will stop at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction at around 2 p.m., said charity spokesperson Courtney King.

Store owner Katie Jepson will give them snacks and drinks before they set off for their beds at the Grand Forks Inn.

The registered charity has police and other first responders pedalling for donations in support of area families of children struggling from illness, trauma, and disability.

The organization has raised $5.5 million since 2001, according to King.

Families can apply to receive specific services and supplies for their children through the charity’s website.

Boundary residents are invited to Deadwood Junction, whey they can give cash or checks to riders and charity staff.

Cops for Kids also accepts donations on their website.

