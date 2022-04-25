Convoy organizer warns of ‘free-for-all’ if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa

The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” convoy plans to do a loop through downtown

One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a “free-for-all” on Friday if Ottawa police don’t allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.

The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” convoy plans to do a loop through downtown next weekend, with a stop planned at the National War Memorial.

Police say they will not allow vehicles in the area around Parliament Hill or the National War Memorial as part of a protest.

Ottawa police say the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and other city police services will send officers to help enforce the new rules.

Organizer Neil Sheard, who has been involved in protests against COVID-19 restrictions, says in a YouTube video that without a route to follow there will be a “free-for-all” and a safety issue, unless police reconsider.

Earlier this year, downtown Ottawa was gripped by a big-rig convoy protest that jammed city streets for three weeks, filling the city core with diesel fumes and the sound of air horns.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Government must call inquiry into use of Emergencies Act today

Federal Politics