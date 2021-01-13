Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)

Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

A Chilliwack school trustee has been asked to resign by the board he sits on.

The school board held an in-camera meeting on Jan. 12, before the regular public meeting, and voted in favour of asking Barry Neufeld to resign. Neufeld had already been censured previously with the ramification being he can’t attend in-camera meetings.

Neufeld didn’t respond to the statement, which was read by vice-chair Jared Mumford. The meeting was held via Zoom.

About five minutes later, Neufeld steps away from his computer and shortly returns. He leans in and lights a cigarette, and then takes a drink from a wine glass. Immediately after that, his video feed cuts out.

He also appears to fall asleep shortly after his video feed restarts. All of this takes place during a presentation by Sardis secondary staff to name their field after successful sports alumnus Rick Klassen.

READ MORE: Sardis secondary looking to name sports field after Rick Klassen

Board chair Willow Reichelt said they will be looking further into the matter.

“Trustees are expected to set a good example and display professional conduct at all times,” she said. “We will be addressing this matter internally.”

The Chilliwack school board joins a list of those asking Neufeld to resign. The calls stem from a Nov. 19, 2020 Facebook post in which he used the R-word to describe several staff at The Chilliwack Progress.

Then-Minister of Education Rob Fleming called for his resignation at the time, and newly-elected Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside has echoed that call.

She also tasked two appointees to assess the board and its actions, and that includes interviewing members of the board and watching their meetings.

They will be submitting their final report to Whiteside on Feb. 26.

The Progress has reached out to Neufeld for comment.

READ MORE: Chilliwack school trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at journalists

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history
Next story
Trump impeached for the second time, this time for ‘incitement of insurrection’

Just Posted

Plans submitted to the Ministry of Forests show an aerial view of the Christian Valley, where adventure tourism company Powder Renegade Lodge hopes to build a cat-ski operation. Photo: Powder Renegade Lodge, Inc.
Everything you need to know about Powder Renegade Lodge

The province is taking public feedback until Thursday, Jan. 14

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Patricia Smuga is the founder and editor of Freya, a new magazine featuring non-fiction work by women writers in the Kootenays. Photo: Tyler Harper
New Kootenay magazine provides spotlight for women writers

Freya launched last month across the region

L-R: Ta’Kaiya Blaney, Sii-am Hamilton, Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, backed by other Indigenous youth from over 30 different Nations on the steps of the B.C. Legislature in February and March, 2020. Photo: Mike Graeme. This photo originally appeared on TheNation.com.
Nelson photographer documents Indigenous and Black social movements

Mike Graeme wants to express solidarity, not privilege

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

(B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

Most Read