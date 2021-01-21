Terus Construction’s investigative plan maps out the proposed site for the Volcanic Creek gravel mine in relation to Granby Road. Photo submitted

Terus Construction’s investigative plan maps out the proposed site for the Volcanic Creek gravel mine in relation to Granby Road. Photo submitted

Construction company to apply for North Fork gravel mine

Terus Construction

A construction company with ties to Grand Forks held a public consultation last week about its proposed gravel mine on the North Fork of the Granby River.

Around 20 area residents attended the meeting, held via Zoom Wednesday evening, Jan. 13, according to Derek Holmes, a consultant for Terus Construction, which owns Grand Forks’ Selkirk Paving, Ltd. Terus hosted the meeting in preparation for its application for a license of occupation at Volcanic Creek (File No. 4405975), a forest ministry spokesperson told The Gazette.

The area is rich in high quality sand and gravel that can be used to make asphalt and road base in Grand Forks, said Terus’s aggregate resource manager, Tyson Craiggs.

Craiggs explained that the proposed mine would occupy around five hectares of Crown land within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s Area D, roughly 15 kilometres north of Grand Forks. The mine would provide around 9,500 tonnes of sand and gravel per year for Selkirk Paving’s asphalt plant in the city, Craiggs explained.

Providing Selkirk Paving with locally extracted aggregate would significantly reduce carbon emissions by trucks that deliver Selkirk’s raw materials. This would make Selkirk’s products cheaper to consumers, he said, because the price of aggregate is largely driven by trucking costs.

READ MORE: Province reviewing cat-ski hill lodge proposed for southern Monashees

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Powder Renegade Lodge

“Selkirk paving is a big part of the community in Grand Forks and the sustainability of that business relies on a good source of aggregate,” he said Friday, Jan. 15.

The prospective gravel mine “is not expected to have any environmental and/or socio-community impacts given its relatively small size and/or location,” according to an investigative plan Terus submitted to the forest ministry last March. The plan says that Terus would operate the Volcanic Creek mine in compliance with the provincial Mines Act, following plans to mitigate noise and dust and to guard against fuel spills during operation between the months of April and November. The plan does not include an environmental assessment, Craiggs said, because the ministry does not require one from operations extracting less than 450,000 tons of aggregated per year — roughly four times the annual tonnage Terus plans to take out of Volcanic Creek.

“We’ve got a solid plan in place,” Craiggs said, adding, “The residents should feel comfort that it’s coming from Selkirk Paving and Terus.”

The forest ministry will accept public feedback on its Crown applications website after Terus files its application, the ministry told The Gazette.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksPebble Mine

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A sign on the approach to the proposed Volcanic Creek gravel mine site on Granby Road reads “NO GRAVEL MINE”. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A sign on the approach to the proposed Volcanic Creek gravel mine site on Granby Road reads “NO GRAVEL MINE”. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A sign at the intersection of Granby and Volcanic Creek roads reads “NO GRAVEL MINE”. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A sign at the intersection of Granby and Volcanic Creek roads reads “NO GRAVEL MINE”. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Previous story
Interior Health declares Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster, 215 cases since Jan. 1

Just Posted

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health sees 91 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Latest death toll now up to 55

An aerial photo shows the proposed five-hectare span of Terus Construction’s hoped for Volcanic Creek gravel mine on the North Fork of the Granby River, roughly 15 kilometres north of Grand Forks. Photo submitted
Construction company to apply for North Fork gravel mine

Terus Construction

From the left, Midway RCMP seized suspected cannabis, cocaine and fentanyl from a truck pulled over by Conservation Service Officers in the West Boundary Monday, Jan. 17. Photo submitted
Midway RCMP find suspected drugs in traffic stop by Conservation Service Officers

Cpl. Phil Peters said the CSOs were stopping local hunters on Highway 33

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue water tanker makes it way up the hill on Gibbs Creek Road after a homeowner doused a chimney fire Wednesday, Jan. 20. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Rural Grand Forks homeowner douses chimney fire

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said the man’s quick thinking put out the flames

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
61 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

Vancouver Canucks’ Travis Hamonic grabs Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson by the face during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horvat scores winner as Canucks dump Habs 6-5 in shootout thriller

Vancouver and Montreal clash again Thursday night

Interior Health has declared the Cariboo Chilcotin a community cluster. (Angie Mindus photo)
Interior Health declares Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster, 215 cases since Jan. 1

Most cases are related to transmission at social events and gatherings in Williams Lake

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an influenza outbreak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Two more deaths at Vernon care home

Noric House case numbers remain steady, but death toll rises

Eighteen-year-old Aidan Webber died in a marine accident in 2019. He was a Canadian Junior BMX champion from Nanaimo. (Submitted)
Inadequate safety training a factor in teen BMX star’s workplace death in 2019

Aidan Webber was crushed by a barge at a fish farm near Port Hardy

Southern resident killer whales in B.C. waters. Research shows the population’s females are more negatively influenced by vessel traffic than males. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Female orcas less likely to feed in presence of vessel traffic: study

Research the southern resident population raises concerns over reproduction capacity

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
1-in-5 COVID tests coming back positive in and around Fernie, sparking concern

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Most Read