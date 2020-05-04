Conservation officers seek poacher after elk killed near Beaverdell

BC Conservation officers are looking for a distinct vehicle that may have been used in the incident

BC Conservation officers are searching for a vehicle that may have been connected to an elk poaching case in Granby Provincial Park.

According to officers an elk cow was shot either on April 22 or 23 and left along Burrell Forest Service Road near Beaverdell.

The vehicle of interest in the incident is described as a grey or silver Ford Raptor with a snowmobile deck and small fuel tidy tank.

Those who may have information regarding this poaching case are asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 877- 952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277.

