Conservation office reviewing multiple fire complaints at rural Grand Forks properties

Provincial authorities are investigating more than a dozen illegal fires at a rural Grand Forks property.
Conservation Officer (CO) Mark Walkosky said the city’s Conservation Services Office has received complaints about 14 unpermitted fires at 9175 Granby Rd. and an adjoining property in the last year, four of which were recently put out by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.
The fires are being investigated in terms of their affects on the local environment and in terms of regional public health. COs are gathering evidence for alleged violations of British Columbia’s Environmental Management Act (EMA), Walkosky told The Gazette.
The EMA prohibits the burning of hazardous materials like plastics, metal and fibreglass insulation, all of which were found smouldering at trailer fires on the property between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8, according to fire and city officials.
Violations under the EMA can carry a maximum fine of $1 million or a six-month jail sentence, according to the legislation.
The Conservation Services Office was unable to comment on its investigation before the provincial legislature was sworn in on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The statue of limitations for offences under the EMA is five years, Walkosky told The Gazette.
