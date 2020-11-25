Conservation office reviewing multiple fire complaints at rural Grand Forks properties

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called out to four fires at one of the properties in early November

Conservation Officers in Grand Forks have been in contact with city police and fire officials regarding illegal fires at 9175 Granby Rd., like this one on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks/Fire Rescue

Provincial authorities are investigating more than a dozen illegal fires at a rural Grand Forks property.

Conservation Officer (CO) Mark Walkosky said the city’s Conservation Services Office has received complaints about 14 unpermitted fires at 9175 Granby Rd. and an adjoining property in the last year, four of which were recently put out by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

Conservation Officer Mark Walkosky is investigating 14 fires at 9175 Granby Rd and an adjacent property. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The fires are being investigated in terms of their affects on the local environment and in terms of regional public health. COs are gathering evidence for alleged violations of British Columbia’s Environmental Management Act (EMA), Walkosky told The Gazette.

The EMA prohibits the burning of hazardous materials like plastics, metal and fibreglass insulation, all of which were found smouldering at trailer fires on the property between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8, according to fire and city officials.

Violations under the EMA can carry a maximum fine of $1 million or a six-month jail sentence, according to the legislation.

The statue of limitations for offences under the EMA is five years, Walkosky told The Gazette.

